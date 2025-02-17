Indian Women’s Hockey Team Faces Spain Challenge to Regain Winning Form

The Indian women's hockey team is bracing for a pivotal face-off against Spain, hoping to bounce back from their recent narrow setback against England. Following a thrilling opening win, the Indian squad struggled to maintain momentum, particularly in penalty corner conversions, which remain a focal point for improvement.

Captain Salima Tete highlighted the team's commitment to addressing shortcomings, especially in defense and capitalizing on scoring chances. Despite Spain's formidable form, marked by back-to-back victories against Germany, India is determined to rise in the standings from their current eighth-place position.

With Patricia Alvarez leading Spain's charge, the doubleheader promises intense competition, vital for both teams aiming to reinforce their standings. Matches are scheduled for Tuesday evening and Wednesday night, potentially reshaping their positions in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)