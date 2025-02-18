Left Menu

Djokovic Criticizes Tennis Anti-Doping System: Calls for Reform

Novak Djokovic has criticized the tennis anti-doping system after recent cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, urging for a comprehensive overhaul. Highlighting perceived favoritism and inconsistencies, Djokovic, along with other players, questions the fairness and transparency of the process, pushing for reform within tennis governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 18-02-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 07:59 IST
Djokovic Criticizes Tennis Anti-Doping System: Calls for Reform
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Novak Djokovic has voiced significant concerns about the current state of the tennis anti-doping system, accusing it of favoritism and demanding immediate reforms in light of high-profile cases involving players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. Addressing onlookers at the Qatar Open, Djokovic highlighted the inconsistencies observed in the actions and decisions of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The cases in question have tarnished the image of the sport, according to Djokovic, who emphasized the sentiments of numerous fellow players echoing his concerns. Sinner received a three-month doping ban after testing positive for clostebol, while Swiatek was handed a one-month suspension for the prohibited substance trimetazidine. Djokovic stressed that these incidents reflect poorly on the sport's integrity.

Criticism isn't limited to Djokovic. Other notable players, including Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, and Tim Henman, have openly questioned Sinner's case, hinting at suspect timing surrounding his return before major tournaments. The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), co-founded by Djokovic, amplifies this call, urging tennis authorities to establish a more transparent and just anti-doping framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025