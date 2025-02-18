Djokovic Criticizes Tennis Anti-Doping System: Calls for Reform

Novak Djokovic has voiced significant concerns about the current state of the tennis anti-doping system, accusing it of favoritism and demanding immediate reforms in light of high-profile cases involving players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. Addressing onlookers at the Qatar Open, Djokovic highlighted the inconsistencies observed in the actions and decisions of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The cases in question have tarnished the image of the sport, according to Djokovic, who emphasized the sentiments of numerous fellow players echoing his concerns. Sinner received a three-month doping ban after testing positive for clostebol, while Swiatek was handed a one-month suspension for the prohibited substance trimetazidine. Djokovic stressed that these incidents reflect poorly on the sport's integrity.

Criticism isn't limited to Djokovic. Other notable players, including Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, and Tim Henman, have openly questioned Sinner's case, hinting at suspect timing surrounding his return before major tournaments. The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), co-founded by Djokovic, amplifies this call, urging tennis authorities to establish a more transparent and just anti-doping framework.

