Morkel's Absence Looms Over India's ICC Campaign

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has been called back home to South Africa due to a family emergency, leaving the Indian cricket team in a precarious position just days before the ICC Champions Trophy. Morkel, who took on the coaching role in September last year, initially traveled with the team to Dubai and participated in their first practice session.

This sudden development has come as the Indian team was gearing up to start their campaign against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Without Morkel, India's bowling attack will have to rely heavily on the remaining pacers to navigate through the matches.

Amidst injuries and a shifted venue plan, the Indian team faces a challenging path ahead. Their first major test will be against Pakistan on Sunday, a high-stakes game in Dubai. The semifinals and final, should India advance, are also planned to be held in Dubai.

