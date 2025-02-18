Left Menu

Twickenham Showdowns: England's 2025 International Series Lineup Revealed

England's national rugby team will face Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina at Twickenham during the November 2025 International Series. Following last year's disappointing performance, England aims for redemption after previous losses to these teams. Highlights include Australia's first Twickenham win since 2015 and Fiji's historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:48 IST
In a highly anticipated announcement, the Rugby Football Union confirmed England's rugby team will host Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina at Twickenham for the November 2025 International Series.

Last year's series was challenging for England, who managed only one win against Japan while suffering losses to New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. Notably, Australia's narrow 42-37 win marked their first Twickenham triumph since the 2015 World Cup, setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch on November 1.

Fans will also see Fiji return to Twickenham. The South Pacific nation made headlines with a historic victory against England in a warm-up game prior to the 2023 World Cup. Completing the lineup, Argentina will face England on November 23, following their previous victory in 2022, which was their first in 13 encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

