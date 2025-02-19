Left Menu

Berrettini Stuns Djokovic in Qatar Open Upset

In a surprising turn at the Qatar Open, Matteo Berrettini defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-2. This marks Djokovic's first match since his Australian Open exit due to injury. Despite aiming to join the ATP Tour's 100-win club, Djokovic acknowledged being outplayed without citing his hamstring issue as an excuse.

Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In an unexpected outcome at the Qatar Open, Matteo Berrettini toppled Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-2. This match marks Djokovic's return to the court after his Australian Open departure due to a hamstring injury.

The 37-year-old Serbian, ranked No. 7, faced defeat by the Italian for the first time in their five encounters, delaying his goal to join Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in the ATP Tour's 100-win club.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, admitted to being outplayed, despite experiencing no persistent pain from his previous injury. Berrettini, registering his 10th win against a top-10 player, moves forward to face Tallon Griekspoor. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur secured a victory against Roman Safiullin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

