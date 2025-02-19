Tragic Loss: Young Power-Lifter Dies in Weightlifting Mishap
Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old gold-medallist power-lifter, tragically died while practicing in a gym in Rajasthan. During the training session, a 270-kg rod fell on her neck, leading to fatal injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead at the hospital. Her family has not filed any legal case.
- Country:
- India
Yashtika Acharya, a promising young power-lifter who recently clinched a gold medal at the Junior National Games, met with a tragic accident on Tuesday. The 17-year-old was practicing at a gym in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when a 270-kg rod slipped and fatally struck her neck.
The incident occurred during a weightlifting session supervised by her trainer, who also sustained minor injuries in the episode. Yashtika was swiftly transported to the hospital, but medical teams pronounced her dead upon arrival, said Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari.
While the shocking tragedy has resonated through the sports community, no formal complaint has been lodged by Yashtika's family against the gym or the trainer. Following a post-mortem, her body was released to the family on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh See Historic Railway Budget Allocations for 2025
Rajasthan's Rural Revolution: Empowering Villages Under Bhajanlal Sharma's Leadership
Rajasthan Cabinets New Policies Propel Economic Growth
Rajasthan Assembly in Uproar Over Dissolved Districts
Rajasthan's Astrological Icons: Guiding Modern Life