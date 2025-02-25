Sports Highlights: Victories, Transfers, and Controversies

The sports world is abuzz with thrilling victories and restive controversies. Anfernee Simons' stellar performance helped the Portland Trail Blazers squeak past the Utah Jazz in a shocking 114-112 showdown. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards' critical block secured the Timberwolves' breathtaking overtime triumph against the Thunder.

In tennis, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut clinched impressive wins at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, while Petra Kvitova is set for a comeback post-maternity. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter continues to fight against corruption allegations ahead of a crucial hearing.

On the NFL front, Jonathan Allen has reportedly received permission to seek a trade from the Washington Commanders. Additionally, the 'tush push' play is under scrutiny following a proposal for its ban. Quinn Ewers aims to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine after overcoming injuries.

