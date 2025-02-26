Didier Drogba Defends Jose Mourinho Amid Racism Allegations

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has spoken out in defense of Jose Mourinho, his former manager, amid allegations of racist remarks following a match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Mourinho, leading Fenerbahce, was accused by Galatasaray of making racist comments during a 0-0 draw. The club intends to pursue criminal charges. In response, Fenerbahce denied any racism in Mourinho's comments, branding the accusations as misinterpreted and misleading.

Drogba, who played under Mourinho and briefly with Galatasaray, took to social media to assert Mourinho's non-racist character based on their 25-year acquaintance and urged fans to concentrate on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)