Didier Drogba Defends Jose Mourinho Amid Racism Allegations

Didier Drogba defended his former coach, Jose Mourinho, after allegations of racism arose following a match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Mourinho's comments were condemned as racist by Galatasaray, but Drogba stated that Mourinho is not a racist, urging focus on soccer instead. Fenerbahce plans legal action against the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has spoken out in defense of Jose Mourinho, his former manager, amid allegations of racist remarks following a match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Mourinho, leading Fenerbahce, was accused by Galatasaray of making racist comments during a 0-0 draw. The club intends to pursue criminal charges. In response, Fenerbahce denied any racism in Mourinho's comments, branding the accusations as misinterpreted and misleading.

Drogba, who played under Mourinho and briefly with Galatasaray, took to social media to assert Mourinho's non-racist character based on their 25-year acquaintance and urged fans to concentrate on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

