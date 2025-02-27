Left Menu

Claudio Echeverri Joins Manchester City: A Rising Star's Journey

Claudio Echeverri, an Argentine midfielder, has joined Manchester City from River Plate. After an impressive performance in the Under-20 South American Championship, Echeverri is eager to contribute to his new team. City looks forward to his impact as they prepare for upcoming FA Cup matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:56 IST
Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri has officially joined Manchester City, ready to make his mark in the Premier League. The 19-year-old, who shone at the Under-20 South American Championship, transferred from River Plate after completing his loan spell.

Echeverri expressed immense excitement about his new opportunity, having signed a contract that extends to June 2028. During his tenure at River Plate, he played 48 matches and netted four goals, demonstrating his potential on the global stage.

Currently, Manchester City is preparing for their FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round, with fans eagerly anticipating Echeverri's debut and contribution to the team's success.

