Fiorentina Secures Crucial Victory with Gosens' Early Header

Fiorentina claimed a 1-0 victory over Lecce in the Serie A, thanks to Robin Gosens' early header. Despite missing a penalty and hitting the post, the win moved Fiorentina to sixth place. Without a win in four games, Lecce stays in 16th place, close to the relegation zone.

Updated: 01-03-2025 09:22 IST
In a tightly contested Serie A match, Fiorentina edged out Lecce with a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of an early goal from Robin Gosens. The German defender's crucial header came just nine minutes in, converting a precisely delivered cross from Brazilian full back Dodô.

The win marked Fiorentina's first in their last four games, moving them to sixth place in the league standings. The team had an opportunity to extend their lead when Lucas Beltrán was awarded a penalty following a handball in Lecce's box, but his effort bounced off the upright.

Lecce, on the other hand, languish in 16th place and are now perilously close to the relegation zone, with their winless streak extended to four matches. The match saw Fiorentina dominate possession but fail to capitalize fully, as Beltrán later hit the post in a last-minute effort.

