Dale Steyn: Afghanistan's Cricket Rise and the Path to ICC Glory

South African cricket legend Dale Steyn has expressed optimism about Afghanistan's potential to secure an ICC limited-overs title in the next ten years. According to Steyn, the key for Afghan players lies in developing patience on the field, which he believes will transform them into champions.

Despite the challenges of war and political instability in their homeland, Afghanistan's cricket team has made impressive strides in recent years. They have evolved from being an affiliate member to a competitive force in international white-ball cricket, defeating heavyweight teams like England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Steyn suggests that playing more four-day first-class cricket could be beneficial for Afghan players. This experience, he argues, would help them master patience and improve their performance in the 50-over format, setting the stage for future international success.

