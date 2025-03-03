Varun Chakravarthy's Redemption: From Dubai Disappointment to New Zealand Triumph

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy turned his past Dubai troubles into triumph by securing a match-winning five-wicket performance against New Zealand. Fighting nerves before his initial spell, Chakravarthy's efforts played a crucial role in India's 44-run victory in the Champions Trophy.

In 2021, Chakravarthy's outing here was far from memorable, yet he turned the tide with impressive figures of 5 for 42 against New Zealand. Guidance from senior teammates Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya helped him stay focused amidst swirling emotions, ensuring his pivotal contribution.

Chakravarthy's success was built on adapting his bowling strategy from T20 to 50-over matches. His experience in the Vijay Hazare Trophy aided in understanding pitch dynamics and patience, ultimately helping India top Group A and erase lingering memories of past disappointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)