Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy's Redemption: From Dubai Disappointment to New Zealand Triumph

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy overcame his past struggles in Dubai by claiming a decisive five-wicket haul against New Zealand. Despite nerves derived from previous experiences, supportive teammates helped him focus and excel, showcasing his ability to adapt to different formats and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:25 IST
Varun Chakravarthy's Redemption: From Dubai Disappointment to New Zealand Triumph
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy turned his past Dubai troubles into triumph by securing a match-winning five-wicket performance against New Zealand. Fighting nerves before his initial spell, Chakravarthy's efforts played a crucial role in India's 44-run victory in the Champions Trophy.

In 2021, Chakravarthy's outing here was far from memorable, yet he turned the tide with impressive figures of 5 for 42 against New Zealand. Guidance from senior teammates Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya helped him stay focused amidst swirling emotions, ensuring his pivotal contribution.

Chakravarthy's success was built on adapting his bowling strategy from T20 to 50-over matches. His experience in the Vijay Hazare Trophy aided in understanding pitch dynamics and patience, ultimately helping India top Group A and erase lingering memories of past disappointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025