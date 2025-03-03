Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Fitness Debate Sparks National Dialogue Ahead of Crucial Match

India's cricket board defended captain Rohit Sharma following criticism over his fitness from a Congress spokesperson. The controversy comes as India prepares for a significant match in the Champions Trophy. The comments were condemned by both the ruling BJP and the cricket board, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding national athletes' performance and image.

India's cricket board has rallied behind World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma after controversial remarks about his fitness were made by a Congress party spokesperson. Shama Mohamed called Sharma "fat for a sportsperson" in a now-deleted post on X, drawing backlash from various quarters including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI expressed concern over the potential impact such derogatory comments could have on the team, especially as they stand on the brink of the Champions Trophy semi-finals, set to face Australia. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia described the remarks as "unfortunate" and "demoralising."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya criticized the comments as undermining athletes' sacrifices. Meanwhile, Sharma, a celebrated figure in Indian cricket, has not responded publicly to the situation. The debate highlights the national reverence for cricket and its icons, who significantly influence India's sports culture and industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

