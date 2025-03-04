East Bengal's AFC Clash: Red and Gold's Asian Dream Awaits

Despite a challenging Indian Super League (ISL) season, East Bengal is ready to tackle FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the AFC Challenge League quarterfinals. Set to play on Wednesday, the Red and Gold brigade remains the only Indian team in AFC competitions this season and eyes a deeper tournament run.

Having secured a spot in the third tier of men's AFC club competition by clinching the 2024 Super Cup, East Bengal emerges as a formidable contender with a strong track record, including topping Group A with seven points. Meanwhile, their rivals, FC Arkadag, won Group B with six points. The second leg will occur on March 12 in Turkmenistan.

Facing eighth place in the ISL, East Bengal finds optimism in recent performances, with just one loss in seven matches heading into the match. FC Arkadag, a club founded in April 2023, quickly rose to prominence by dominating their domestic league and winning consecutive Yokary League titles and Turkmenistan Cups.

(With inputs from agencies.)