Left Menu

East Bengal's AFC Clash: Red and Gold's Asian Dream Awaits

East Bengal is set to face FC Arkadag in the AFC Challenge League quarterfinal. Despite a challenging ISL season, they aim to capitalize on their recent form. With passionate fan support and advantage of being in mid-season, East Bengal looks to advance further in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:07 IST
East Bengal's AFC Clash: Red and Gold's Asian Dream Awaits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a challenging Indian Super League (ISL) season, East Bengal is ready to tackle FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the AFC Challenge League quarterfinals. Set to play on Wednesday, the Red and Gold brigade remains the only Indian team in AFC competitions this season and eyes a deeper tournament run.

Having secured a spot in the third tier of men's AFC club competition by clinching the 2024 Super Cup, East Bengal emerges as a formidable contender with a strong track record, including topping Group A with seven points. Meanwhile, their rivals, FC Arkadag, won Group B with six points. The second leg will occur on March 12 in Turkmenistan.

Facing eighth place in the ISL, East Bengal finds optimism in recent performances, with just one loss in seven matches heading into the match. FC Arkadag, a club founded in April 2023, quickly rose to prominence by dominating their domestic league and winning consecutive Yokary League titles and Turkmenistan Cups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025