South Africa Bolsters Squad Ahead of Semifinals with Linde's Inclusion

In a strategic move ahead of the Champions Trophy semifinals against New Zealand, South Africa has called up left-arm spin bowling all-rounder George Linde. This decision follows the injury of key player Aiden Markram, who suffered a hamstring setback during the last league match against England after only 31 overs on the field.

Markram, who led the team as captain in that match, awaits a crucial fitness test to ascertain his readiness for the upcoming clash. In the meantime, George Linde is set to join the squad, adding strength with his recent performances. Linde's impressive stats from the SA20, where he achieved a strike rate of 153.33 and took 11 wickets, underscore his capability.

Additionally, the South African camp received a boost as skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi returned to training after recovering from illness. This timely recovery is vital as the team gears up for the semifinal showdown, with final squad decisions hinging on Markram's fitness results from the Tuesday evening evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)