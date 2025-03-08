Aravindh Chithambaram: Rising Star in Global Chess
Aravindh Chithambaram, a chess player from Madurai, has emerged as a formidable force after winning the Prague Masters. Despite starting later than his peers, Aravindh's victory has earned him recognition and invitations to prestigious tournaments, solidifying his role as a key player in Indian and global chess.
- Country:
- India
At 25, Aravindh Chithambaram stands out as a late bloomer compared to prodigies like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. However, his perseverance and strategic brilliance on the chessboard have positioned him as a notable contender in the global circuit.
Winning the Prague Masters has propelled him into the limelight, securing him a wild card entry to the Grand Chess Tour in Poland. Aravindh's journey, marked by personal sacrifices and relentless hard work, highlights his rise from a young boy in Madurai to a respected figure in chess.
Supported by the Cholamandalam group, Aravindh's achievements reflect a steady ascent in skill and recognition. He not only holds promise for Indian chess but is also close to breaking into the world's elite players, currently ranked 14th globally and fourth in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports as a Binding Force: Manipur's Strategy to Empower Youth
Top Sports Highlights: Shifts, Suspensions, and Surprises in Global Arenas
Upsets, Victories, and Controversies: A Thrilling Week in Sports
Aman Garg Takes the Helm: Steering Esports in Asia's Commonwealth Nations
India Sets Sights on Esports Glory at 2026 Asian Games