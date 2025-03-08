Aravindh Chithambaram: Rising Star in Global Chess

At 25, Aravindh Chithambaram stands out as a late bloomer compared to prodigies like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa. However, his perseverance and strategic brilliance on the chessboard have positioned him as a notable contender in the global circuit.

Winning the Prague Masters has propelled him into the limelight, securing him a wild card entry to the Grand Chess Tour in Poland. Aravindh's journey, marked by personal sacrifices and relentless hard work, highlights his rise from a young boy in Madurai to a respected figure in chess.

Supported by the Cholamandalam group, Aravindh's achievements reflect a steady ascent in skill and recognition. He not only holds promise for Indian chess but is also close to breaking into the world's elite players, currently ranked 14th globally and fourth in India.

