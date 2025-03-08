France Storms to Victory in Six Nations Clash Against Ireland

France demonstrated formidable resilience to secure a significant win against defending champions Ireland in the Six Nations, overcoming the early setback of captain Antoine Dupont's injury.

Les Bleus were trailing 13-8 when Dupont exited with a knee injury, but they powered through to claim a 42-27 victory that puts them at the forefront of the Six Nations title race.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud were among the standout performers for France, while Ireland succumbed to discipline issues and injuries, ending their hopes for a Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)