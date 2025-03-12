Left Menu

Ireland's Cricket Series Cancellation Against Afghanistan Sparks Future Hope

Ireland has canceled a multi-format cricket series against Afghanistan this year due to financial constraints. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board remains optimistic about rescheduling it for next year. Discussions are ongoing to find a suitable time for the matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:28 IST
Ireland's Cricket Series Cancellation Against Afghanistan Sparks Future Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland's cricket board has announced the cancellation of their upcoming multi-format series against Afghanistan, citing financial constraints. Despite the setback, the Afghan board remains hopeful for a revival of the series next year.

This development comes as Cricket Ireland finalizes its summer schedule, which includes the West Indies playing six limited-overs matches in Ireland during May and June, followed by England's arrival for a three-match Twenty20 series in September. Ireland's planned test, one-day internationals, and T20 series with Afghanistan in August have been shelved temporarily due to budgetary constraints, according to the chief executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, led by Chief Executive Naseeb Khan, expressed willingness to work with Cricket Ireland to reschedule the series for a mutually convenient time. Both organizations are in discussions to find a suitable window to ensure the series benefits players from both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025