Lakshya Sen Stuns Jonatan Christie at All England Championships
Lakshya Sen delivered a remarkable performance to defeat world no. 2 Jonatan Christie at the All England Championships, advancing to the men's singles quarterfinals. Meanwhile, India's women's singles campaign ended with Malvika Bansod's defeat, and other Indian players also exited the tournament.
In a remarkable display of prowess, India's Lakshya Sen upset world no. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia at the All England Championships on Thursday. Overwhelming his opponent with skill and energy, Lakshya secured a swift 21-13, 21-10 victory in just 36 minutes to reach the men's singles quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, India's women's singles hopes were dashed as Malvika Bansod fell to two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the pre-quarterfinals. Yamaguchi, rarely troubled, claimed a 21-16, 21-13 win, extending her head-to-head record over Malvika to 4-0.
India's doubles campaigns also ended, with Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty withdrawing due to injury, alongside Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde's mixed doubles defeat. These exits mark a challenging phase for Indian shuttlers in the tournament.
