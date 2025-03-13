Left Menu

Lakshya Sen Stuns Jonatan Christie at All England Championships

Lakshya Sen delivered a remarkable performance to defeat world no. 2 Jonatan Christie at the All England Championships, advancing to the men's singles quarterfinals. Meanwhile, India's women's singles campaign ended with Malvika Bansod's defeat, and other Indian players also exited the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:28 IST
Lakshya Sen Stuns Jonatan Christie at All England Championships
Lakshya Sen
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable display of prowess, India's Lakshya Sen upset world no. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia at the All England Championships on Thursday. Overwhelming his opponent with skill and energy, Lakshya secured a swift 21-13, 21-10 victory in just 36 minutes to reach the men's singles quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, India's women's singles hopes were dashed as Malvika Bansod fell to two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the pre-quarterfinals. Yamaguchi, rarely troubled, claimed a 21-16, 21-13 win, extending her head-to-head record over Malvika to 4-0.

India's doubles campaigns also ended, with Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty withdrawing due to injury, alongside Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde's mixed doubles defeat. These exits mark a challenging phase for Indian shuttlers in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025