Lakshya Sen Stuns Jonatan Christie at All England Championships

In a remarkable display of prowess, India's Lakshya Sen upset world no. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia at the All England Championships on Thursday. Overwhelming his opponent with skill and energy, Lakshya secured a swift 21-13, 21-10 victory in just 36 minutes to reach the men's singles quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, India's women's singles hopes were dashed as Malvika Bansod fell to two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the pre-quarterfinals. Yamaguchi, rarely troubled, claimed a 21-16, 21-13 win, extending her head-to-head record over Malvika to 4-0.

India's doubles campaigns also ended, with Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty withdrawing due to injury, alongside Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde's mixed doubles defeat. These exits mark a challenging phase for Indian shuttlers in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)