Virat Kohli's Call for Family Support on Cricket Tours

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has voiced his support for allowing family members to accompany players on cricket tours. Kohli believes that having personal support during challenging and intense times helps players manage the pressure better.

Following a BCCI directive limiting family time during extended tours, Kohli stressed the grounding effect of family presence. He highlighted how returning to a normal home environment aids quicker recovery from on-field disappointments.

While sharing his struggle in convincing his mother about his fitness regime, Kohli reiterated the importance of family as a support system. He remains disappointed that discussions on family presence often involve individuals disconnected from the players' reality.

