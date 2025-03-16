Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Call for Family Support on Cricket Tours

Virat Kohli emphasizes the importance of having family support during cricket tours to cope with the pressures of the game. He criticizes limits on family presence and shares personal experiences of his family's role in supporting his fitness and mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:44 IST
Virat Kohli

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has voiced his support for allowing family members to accompany players on cricket tours. Kohli believes that having personal support during challenging and intense times helps players manage the pressure better.

Following a BCCI directive limiting family time during extended tours, Kohli stressed the grounding effect of family presence. He highlighted how returning to a normal home environment aids quicker recovery from on-field disappointments.

While sharing his struggle in convincing his mother about his fitness regime, Kohli reiterated the importance of family as a support system. He remains disappointed that discussions on family presence often involve individuals disconnected from the players' reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

