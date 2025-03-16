Virat Kohli's Call for Family Support on Cricket Tours
Virat Kohli emphasizes the importance of having family support during cricket tours to cope with the pressures of the game. He criticizes limits on family presence and shares personal experiences of his family's role in supporting his fitness and mental well-being.
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has voiced his support for allowing family members to accompany players on cricket tours. Kohli believes that having personal support during challenging and intense times helps players manage the pressure better.
Following a BCCI directive limiting family time during extended tours, Kohli stressed the grounding effect of family presence. He highlighted how returning to a normal home environment aids quicker recovery from on-field disappointments.
While sharing his struggle in convincing his mother about his fitness regime, Kohli reiterated the importance of family as a support system. He remains disappointed that discussions on family presence often involve individuals disconnected from the players' reality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ViratKohli
- cricket
- family
- support
- tours
- BCCI
- directive
- RCB
- familysupport
- fitness
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Challenges Court Directive in Swati Maliwal Assault Case
Controversy Amidst Champions Trophy: BCCI Defends Rohit Sharma
U.S. Halts Aid: Trump's Directive and Its Impact on Ukraine
Sebi Directive Labeled 'Laughable' by Former Chairman Damodaran
BCCI Enforces Stricter SOPs on IPL Franchises for 2025