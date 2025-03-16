Sunday Sports Highlights: Exciting Moves and Anticipated Matchups Unfold

On a bustling Sunday in the sports world, key developments captured the attention of enthusiasts. In the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, a strategic move as the team gears up for the next season. Similarly, the Miami Dolphins secured punter Ryan Stonehouse from the Tennessee Titans, strengthening their special teams ahead of the next campaign.

In baseball, the Houston Astros have once again entrusted Framber Valdez as their Opening Day starter for the fourth consecutive term, a testament to his stellar performance on the mound. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley made headlines in golf by securing his second hole-in-one of the season at the Players Championship, bolstering his competitive edge on the course.

The day continued with numerous matchups across basketball, hockey, soccer, motorsports, and tennis, showcasing the global appeal and varied excitement of sports. From the NBA courts of Los Angeles to the pitches of Inter Miami, fans eagerly embraced the vibrant and diverse sports lineup on offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)