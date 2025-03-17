Left Menu

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, defeating Holger Rune. The 23-year-old Briton swiftly ascended to the global top 10 in tennis rankings. Despite earlier injury challenges, Draper's dedication and structured coaching have been instrumental in his rapid rise to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 06:30 IST
In a stellar performance at Indian Wells, Briton Jack Draper fulfilled his childhood dreams by securing his maiden Masters 1000 title, defeating Denmark's Holger Rune with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory. This remarkable win has catapulted the 23-year-old into the top 10 of global tennis rankings for the first time.

Draper's triumph came after overcoming formidable opponents, including the twice-defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final. Reflecting on his journey, Draper expressed emotional gratitude for achieving what he once watched others doing on the grand stage.

Only 18 months ago, Draper was an unexpected contender in British men's tennis. Despite challenges, including a hip injury, his determination and the guidance of his coach have been pivotal. Draper remains focused on continued improvement, with ambitions reaching beyond his latest milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

