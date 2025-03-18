Left Menu

Chris Wood: A Striker's Journey from Premier League Glory to New Zealand Aspirations

Chris Wood has excelled in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest and plans to eventually return to New Zealand to continue his football career. With aspirations to play at home, Wood is also keen on leading New Zealand to success in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Updated: 18-03-2025 12:11 IST
Chris Wood's remarkable season with Nottingham Forest has taken him to the brink of Champions League qualification, thanks to his impressive feat of scoring 18 goals. Despite his success in England, Wood envisions a quieter future returning to New Zealand, where he hopes to continue playing football.

Currently contracted until 2027, Wood plans to return home with his wife Emma for a year's stay. Speaking to New Zealand's Stuff, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to integrate into local life and possibly continue his football journey there.

New Zealand's professional teams, Wellington Phoenix and the newly established Auckland FC, would welcome Wood's prolific scoring talent, as he also aims to lead the national team in World Cup qualifications. With a history of competitive matches, New Zealand eyes a definitive presence in global tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

