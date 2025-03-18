Kiwi Dominance: New Zealand Clinches Series Lead with Win in Dunedin

New Zealand claimed a decisive victory against Pakistan in the second T20I of the series in Dunedin, winning by five wickets. The win gives the Kiwis a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Captain Michael Bracewell praised his squad's bowling performance, noting the difficult conditions under which they played, including bowling into the wind and on a pitch that had been under covers due to rain. He acknowledged the extra bounce the pitch offered and expressed satisfaction with the team's cricketing display, emphasizing the bowlers' precision and the team's overall execution.

Tim Seifert, who was named player of the match, spoke about his approach to the game, highlighting the tricky nature of the wicket and how he backed his skills amidst minimal conversation among teammates. Despite early nerves, particularly after dropping two catches in the previous game, Seifert expressed how playing for his country alongside world-class players remains a dream come true.

(With inputs from agencies.)