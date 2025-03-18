India's Long-Distance Runner Banned: Doping Scandal Unfolds

India's long-distance running sensation Archana Jadhav has been handed a four-year ban following a doping violation. The ban follows a failed test for Oxandrolone, a synthetic anabolic steroid, collected during the Pune Half-Marathon.

After being notified, Jadhav chose not to contest the findings or go forward with a 'B' sample test. Her results since December 15, 2024, will be annulled, forfeiting any medals or prize money.

The ban, imposed from January 7, came amid an intricate backdrop of incomplete engagements from Jadhav's side. World Athletics had extended deadlines, but Jadhav did not comply, despite earlier indicating a desire for further testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)