Cross-Ice Diplomacy: Trump Backs Putin's Ice Hockey Proposal Amidst International Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown support for a plan proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold ice hockey matches featuring professional players from the U.S. and Russia. This endorsement came after the leaders spoke on Tuesday, as relayed by the Kremlin.

Despite Moscow's international sports embargo due to its invasion of Ukraine three years ago, Trump agreed to the idea of organizing matches between NHL and KHL players in the U.S. and Russia. However, the White House's account of the conversation made no mention of hockey.

The NHL has refrained from commenting, stating it wasn't involved in the discussions. Meanwhile, international sanctions continue to restrict Russian participation in global hockey events, with the IIHF having already made significant logistical changes due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)