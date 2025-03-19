Left Menu

Cross-Ice Diplomacy: Trump Backs Putin's Ice Hockey Proposal Amidst International Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump endorses Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion for ice hockey games between American and Russian professionals. The Kremlin announced the proposal after the leaders' discussion. Russia faces restrictions from international hockey events due to the Ukraine invasion, which began three years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:20 IST
Cross-Ice Diplomacy: Trump Backs Putin's Ice Hockey Proposal Amidst International Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown support for a plan proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold ice hockey matches featuring professional players from the U.S. and Russia. This endorsement came after the leaders spoke on Tuesday, as relayed by the Kremlin.

Despite Moscow's international sports embargo due to its invasion of Ukraine three years ago, Trump agreed to the idea of organizing matches between NHL and KHL players in the U.S. and Russia. However, the White House's account of the conversation made no mention of hockey.

The NHL has refrained from commenting, stating it wasn't involved in the discussions. Meanwhile, international sanctions continue to restrict Russian participation in global hockey events, with the IIHF having already made significant logistical changes due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025