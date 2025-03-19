TECNO and Kolkata Knight Riders Forge Electrifying Partnership

New Delhi, India - TECNO, an innovative tech brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a renowned cricket team. The collaboration seeks to honor the zeal of India's youth towards cricket.

Through the #SignalJeetKa campaign, TECNO plans to keep fans updated with uninterrupted connectivity provided by its impressive smartphones. CEO Arijeet Talapatra emphasized the shared values with KKR, highlighting a mutual commitment to excellence.

This alliance not only signifies a connection between sports and technology but also aims to enhance fans' experience. TECNO and KKR envision a seamless engagement, reinforcing the cultural and technological enthusiasm surrounding cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)