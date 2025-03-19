TECNO and Kolkata Knight Riders Forge Electrifying Partnership
TECNO, a tech brand, partners with Kolkata Knight Riders, an iconic cricket team, to celebrate Indian youth's passion for cricket. The collaboration aims to keep fans connected via advanced technology, aligning TECNO's mission with KKR's cricket ethos. The partnership strives to enhance cricket fans' digital engagement.
New Delhi, India - TECNO, an innovative tech brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a renowned cricket team. The collaboration seeks to honor the zeal of India's youth towards cricket.
Through the #SignalJeetKa campaign, TECNO plans to keep fans updated with uninterrupted connectivity provided by its impressive smartphones. CEO Arijeet Talapatra emphasized the shared values with KKR, highlighting a mutual commitment to excellence.
This alliance not only signifies a connection between sports and technology but also aims to enhance fans' experience. TECNO and KKR envision a seamless engagement, reinforcing the cultural and technological enthusiasm surrounding cricket in India.
