Bombay High Court Fast-Tracks Divorce for IPL Cricketer Chahal

The Bombay High Court has expedited the divorce proceedings of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, by waiving the six-month cooling-off period typically required after filing for divorce.

Justice Madhav Jamdar, presiding over the matter, highlighted the urgency as Chahal, a member of the Punjab Kings team, is preoccupied with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, commencing on March 22.

Filed on February 5, their divorce plea was earlier rejected by the family court, prompting an appeal. The court's decision allows the family court until March 20 to resolve the matter, enabling Chahal to fulfill his professional obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)