Djokovic's Triumphant Miami Return: A Historic 410th Win at ATP Masters

Novak Djokovic celebrated his much-anticipated return to the Miami Open with a decisive win over Australian Rinky Hijikata, earning his 410th ATP Masters 1000 match victory. This triumph places him alongside tennis great Rafa Nadal for the most victories at this level, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

In a seamless first set, Djokovic utilized his superior shot-making skills and excels with a strong service game, finishing in just 27 minutes. Despite a spirited effort from Hijikata in the second set, Djokovic's experience shined as he dominated the tiebreak, winning six consecutive points to seal the match.

The Miami Open saw mixed results for top players; while Djokovic and Iga Swiatek advanced, Daniil Medvedev departed after an unexpected loss. Swiatek showcased her formidable skills by overcoming Caroline Garcia to set up a third-round clash with Elise Mertens, continuing her pursuit for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)