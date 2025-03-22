Left Menu

Djokovic's Triumphant Miami Return: A Historic 410th Win at ATP Masters

Novak Djokovic marked his Miami Open return with a commanding victory, equaling Rafa Nadal's record of 410 ATP Masters 1000 wins. While Djokovic showcased his dominance, Daniil Medvedev experienced an early exit. Iga Swiatek advanced in the women's draw, demonstrating resilience to secure her third-round spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:33 IST
Djokovic's Triumphant Miami Return: A Historic 410th Win at ATP Masters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novak Djokovic celebrated his much-anticipated return to the Miami Open with a decisive win over Australian Rinky Hijikata, earning his 410th ATP Masters 1000 match victory. This triumph places him alongside tennis great Rafa Nadal for the most victories at this level, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

In a seamless first set, Djokovic utilized his superior shot-making skills and excels with a strong service game, finishing in just 27 minutes. Despite a spirited effort from Hijikata in the second set, Djokovic's experience shined as he dominated the tiebreak, winning six consecutive points to seal the match.

The Miami Open saw mixed results for top players; while Djokovic and Iga Swiatek advanced, Daniil Medvedev departed after an unexpected loss. Swiatek showcased her formidable skills by overcoming Caroline Garcia to set up a third-round clash with Elise Mertens, continuing her pursuit for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

