Rugby Legend Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie Passes Away at 80

Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie, former All Blacks coach, has passed away at the age of 80. He led New Zealand in 64 tests from 1988 to 1991 with 58 victories. Wyllie also coached Argentina to 1999 World Cup quarter-finals. He was a distinguished player and coach in the rugby world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:47 IST
Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie, the renowned former All Blacks coach, passed away at 80, as confirmed by Canterbury Rugby. Wyllie led New Zealand to victory in 58 out of 64 tests between 1988 and 1991, and also guided Argentina to the quarter-finals in the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Canterbury Rugby expressed profound sadness in a statement, announcing Wyllie's peaceful passing. Fondly remembered for his contributions, Wyllie served as the joint head coach for the All Blacks in the 1991 Rugby World Cup alongside John Hart, where they reached the semi-finals.

Wyllie, who played in over 200 provincial matches for Canterbury, had a remarkable impact both on the field as a flanker and off the field as a coach. His legacy in the rugby community remains significant and enduring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

