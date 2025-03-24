Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First Female African Head of IOC

Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected International Olympic Committee President, received a hero's welcome in Zimbabwe, marking a national milestone. As Zimbabwe's sports minister, Coventry broke barriers, becoming the first woman and African to lead the Olympic movement, promising to address issues affecting women in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:41 IST
Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First Female African Head of IOC
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Kirsty Coventry, newly elected as President of the International Olympic Committee, returned to her native Zimbabwe to a hero's welcome, marking a national milestone for the southern African country.

For Zimbabwe, long isolated by sanctions, Coventry's victory is seen as a significant stride on the global stage. The 41-year-old, who also serves as Zimbabwe's sports minister, was the sole female contender in the IOC race, becoming the first African and first woman to assume the helm of the global Olympic movement. She emerged victorious among seven candidates, including notable figures from global sports.

Celebrations erupted upon her return, with traditional dances and cheers from various local sports figures highlighting the festive greeting. Despite past controversies regarding her political engagements, Coventry's election is widely celebrated, with supporters anticipating her influence on topics such as gender equality and global Olympics issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025