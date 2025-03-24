Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First Female African Head of IOC

Kirsty Coventry, newly elected as President of the International Olympic Committee, returned to her native Zimbabwe to a hero's welcome, marking a national milestone for the southern African country.

For Zimbabwe, long isolated by sanctions, Coventry's victory is seen as a significant stride on the global stage. The 41-year-old, who also serves as Zimbabwe's sports minister, was the sole female contender in the IOC race, becoming the first African and first woman to assume the helm of the global Olympic movement. She emerged victorious among seven candidates, including notable figures from global sports.

Celebrations erupted upon her return, with traditional dances and cheers from various local sports figures highlighting the festive greeting. Despite past controversies regarding her political engagements, Coventry's election is widely celebrated, with supporters anticipating her influence on topics such as gender equality and global Olympics issues.

