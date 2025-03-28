Left Menu

Shardul Thakur's Stunning IPL Revival: From Unsold to Purple Cap Contender

Despite going unsold at the IPL auction, Shardul Thakur was called up by the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement. Thakur secured six wickets in two games, leading the Purple Cap race. He emphasizes the need for balanced pitches while backing his own skills amidst challenges.

Updated: 28-03-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:12 IST
Shardul Thakur has quickly become the talk of the town in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his unexpected comeback with the Lucknow Super Giants. Initially unsold at the auction, Thakur has silenced critics by claiming six wickets in just two matches, launching himself straight into the Purple Cap race.

After picking up two key wickets against Delhi Capitals, Thakur's impressive 4-34 performance led Lucknow to a commanding five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Explaining his mindset, Thakur expressed surprise at participating in the IPL this season but shared that he also had plans to play county cricket if necessary.

Thakur, encouraged by Lucknow mentor Zaheer Khan, maintained readiness for an opportunity. He stressed the importance of balanced pitches so bowlers can shine, especially after his success in neutralizing star batsmen on traditionally bat-friendly surfaces.

