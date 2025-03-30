Gulveer Singh Shatters 10,000m National Record Again!
Indian runner Gulveer Singh broke his own national 10,000m record at The Ten competition in the USA, finishing with a time of 27:00.22 seconds. Singh, who previously set the record in Japan, is also the national record holder in the 5,000m. He hails from Uttar Pradesh.
In a remarkable athletic feat, India's long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has once again surpassed his national record in the 10,000m event. Competing at The Ten competition held in the United States, Singh clocked an impressive time of 27:00.22 seconds, securing his place among the elite runners on the World Athletics Continental Tour.
The previous record-holder, Singh had set the benchmark at 27:14.88 seconds during the Hangzhou Asian Games, where he earned a bronze medal. The 26-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh, who also claimed bronze at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, continues to dominate his sport.
Notably, Singh has consistently improved his performance. Earlier this year, he reset the record with a time of 27:41.81 seconds in California before surpassing it in Japan. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) proudly announced his latest achievement via social media.
