Left Menu

Aniket Verma's Explosive Innings in Vain: Sunrisers Collapse Against Delhi

Aniket Verma's impressive 74 off 41 balls couldn't save Sunrisers Hyderabad as Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul helped Delhi Capitals restrict them to 163 in an IPL match. Despite Aniket's efforts, early wickets and lack of support saw Sunrisers falter, with Verma being a lone warrior against disciplined Delhi bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:33 IST
Aniket Verma's Explosive Innings in Vain: Sunrisers Collapse Against Delhi

Aniket Verma delivered a scintillating innings, scoring 74 off 41 balls, but his efforts went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to Delhi Capitals' bowling attack in an IPL face-off.

Despite Verma's aggression and strategic batting on a favorable pitch, Sunrisers' early downfall began with four wickets lost during the Power Play, limiting them to 163 runs.

The standout performance came from Mitchell Starc, whose remarkable five-for helped Delhi Capitals dominate, while agile fielding ensured the Sunrisers' struggle continued throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025