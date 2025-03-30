Aniket Verma's Explosive Innings in Vain: Sunrisers Collapse Against Delhi

Aniket Verma delivered a scintillating innings, scoring 74 off 41 balls, but his efforts went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to Delhi Capitals' bowling attack in an IPL face-off.

Despite Verma's aggression and strategic batting on a favorable pitch, Sunrisers' early downfall began with four wickets lost during the Power Play, limiting them to 163 runs.

The standout performance came from Mitchell Starc, whose remarkable five-for helped Delhi Capitals dominate, while agile fielding ensured the Sunrisers' struggle continued throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)