Mumbai Indians Fined for Slow Over-Rate Amid Tough IPL 2025 Start

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a challenging note as captain Hardik Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh for a slow over-rate against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, according to ESPNcricinfo. This penalty follows MI's second defeat of the season and Hardik's suspension in the opening match.

MI's pace-heavy bowling attack, including Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, exceeded the allotted time to complete their overs, leading to the first slow over-rate penalty of IPL 2025. New IPL regulations mean teams now face monetary fines instead of bans for repeated over-rate infractions.

Despite winning the toss, MI couldn't capitalize, as GT posted 196/8, thanks to solid performances from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. While Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma attempted a middle-order rescue act, MI were restricted to 160/6, failing to chase down the target.

