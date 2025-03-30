Mumbai Indians Fined for Slow Over-Rate Amid Tough IPL 2025 Start
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya faces a INR 12 lakh fine for a slow over-rate in IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans, following an earlier suspension. Despite notable performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, MI struggled and fell to their second defeat of the season in Ahmedabad.
The Mumbai Indians (MI) have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a challenging note as captain Hardik Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh for a slow over-rate against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, according to ESPNcricinfo. This penalty follows MI's second defeat of the season and Hardik's suspension in the opening match.
MI's pace-heavy bowling attack, including Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, exceeded the allotted time to complete their overs, leading to the first slow over-rate penalty of IPL 2025. New IPL regulations mean teams now face monetary fines instead of bans for repeated over-rate infractions.
Despite winning the toss, MI couldn't capitalize, as GT posted 196/8, thanks to solid performances from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. While Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma attempted a middle-order rescue act, MI were restricted to 160/6, failing to chase down the target.
