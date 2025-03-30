Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Fined for Slow Over-Rate Amid Tough IPL 2025 Start

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya faces a INR 12 lakh fine for a slow over-rate in IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans, following an earlier suspension. Despite notable performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, MI struggled and fell to their second defeat of the season in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:44 IST
Mumbai Indians Fined for Slow Over-Rate Amid Tough IPL 2025 Start
Hardik Pandya in action. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a challenging note as captain Hardik Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh for a slow over-rate against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, according to ESPNcricinfo. This penalty follows MI's second defeat of the season and Hardik's suspension in the opening match.

MI's pace-heavy bowling attack, including Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, exceeded the allotted time to complete their overs, leading to the first slow over-rate penalty of IPL 2025. New IPL regulations mean teams now face monetary fines instead of bans for repeated over-rate infractions.

Despite winning the toss, MI couldn't capitalize, as GT posted 196/8, thanks to solid performances from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan. While Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma attempted a middle-order rescue act, MI were restricted to 160/6, failing to chase down the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025