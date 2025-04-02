Hoskins Sotutu's Journey: From All Blacks Aspiration to Blues Revival

Hoskins Sotutu, once overlooked for the All Blacks by coach Scott Robertson, had considered pursuing opportunities overseas. However, his current priority is aiding the Auckland Blues in their challenging Super Rugby Pacific season.

Sotutu's international prospects remain open, with eligibility to play for England or Fiji looming. Despite missing out on Robertson's squads, he was briefly considered for the second-tier All Blacks XV last year.

As the Blues struggle, sitting second-last on the table, Sotutu emphasizes his commitment to the team's turnaround, aiming to rediscover their competitive edge in the upcoming fixtures.

