Left Menu

Hoskins Sotutu's Journey: From All Blacks Aspiration to Blues Revival

Hoskins Sotutu, overlooked by All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, contemplated a move abroad but is now committed to revitalizing the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby Pacific. Eligible to play for England or Fiji by the end of the year, Sotutu focuses on his current team's struggles rather than international aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:26 IST
Hoskins Sotutu's Journey: From All Blacks Aspiration to Blues Revival

Hoskins Sotutu, once overlooked for the All Blacks by coach Scott Robertson, had considered pursuing opportunities overseas. However, his current priority is aiding the Auckland Blues in their challenging Super Rugby Pacific season.

Sotutu's international prospects remain open, with eligibility to play for England or Fiji looming. Despite missing out on Robertson's squads, he was briefly considered for the second-tier All Blacks XV last year.

As the Blues struggle, sitting second-last on the table, Sotutu emphasizes his commitment to the team's turnaround, aiming to rediscover their competitive edge in the upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025