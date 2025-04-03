Left Menu

UEFA President Denounces Proposal to Expand 2030 World Cup

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has criticized the proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, labeling it a 'bad idea.' The suggestion, unexpectedly made by Uruguay, could dilute the quality of play and complexity of hosting. Critics also fear it will undermine continental qualifiers.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has voiced strong opposition to expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, calling the notion a 'bad idea' during a news conference following UEFA's annual meeting in Belgrade. The proposal emerged unexpectedly at a FIFA online meeting, reportedly initiated by a delegate from Uruguay.

The expansion proposal, if enacted, would add 16 teams to the 48-team setup debuting in the 2026 World Cup, hosted in North America. While FIFA President Gianni Infantino is known for supporting competition expansions, critics argue that such a move would weaken match quality and unnecessarily complicate the tournament structure.

Ceferin expressed skepticism about the origin of the suggestion and highlighted the potential adverse impacts on both the World Cup and continental qualifiers. The 2030 hosting setup already includes a complex multicultural arrangement involving Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

