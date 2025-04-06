Left Menu

Thrilling Wins for Telangana and Dadra & Nagar Haveli in National Hockey Championship

In a significant achievement, Telangana and Dadra & Nagar Haveli teams marked their first victories at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The tournament adopts a new division-based format this year, featuring a thrilling promotion and relegation battle among 30 participating teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:23 IST
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Telangana and Dadra & Nagar Haveli hockey teams kicked off their campaigns with wins on the first Sunday of April at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana triumphed with a dominant 4-0 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand in Division 'B', thanks to Mohd Affan Khan's brace and goals from Venkatesh Telugu and Ram Kumar Vetti. Meanwhile, Dadra & Nagar Haveli edged past Assam Hockey 2-1, with Kunal Yadav and Sajal Saxena scoring in a closely contested match.

The tournament, running from April 4 to April 15, sees 30 teams divided into three divisions, with promotion and relegation at stake. Matches are held at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium. Division A includes 12 top teams, including defending champions Odisha, playing in a pool format with knockouts, while other divisions aim for promotion and avoidance of relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

