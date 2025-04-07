Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Journey: A Masterclass in Mindfulness and Multitasking

Venkatesh Iyer, the vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, has opened up about his transformative journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during an exclusive segment of JioHotstar's Gen Bold. Iyer highlighted his strategy of embracing the present moment, a lesson he's gleaned from years of playing in the league.

This focused approach has helped him excel as a vital player, especially noted during KKR's triumphant IPL season last year. Iyer's stellar performance, which included 370 runs with four half-centuries, amplified his reputation as a formidable all-rounder. His cricketing prowess led the franchise to buy him back for a whopping Rs 23.75 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Reflecting on his philosophy, Iyer stated, 'One thing I've learned from playing IPL is to take it one game at a time. Staying present is crucial.' He also revealed his off-field pursuits, notably his passion for academics, which provide a balanced escape and aid in strategic decision-making both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)