Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Journey: A Masterclass in Mindfulness and Multitasking
Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain, emphasizes living in the moment during his IPL journey. Despite initial challenges, he rose to prominence with commendable performances and leadership. Balancing cricket and academics, Iyer shares insights on maintaining focus, adapting to situations, and planning for post-cricket achievements.
- Country:
- India
Venkatesh Iyer, the vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, has opened up about his transformative journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during an exclusive segment of JioHotstar's Gen Bold. Iyer highlighted his strategy of embracing the present moment, a lesson he's gleaned from years of playing in the league.
This focused approach has helped him excel as a vital player, especially noted during KKR's triumphant IPL season last year. Iyer's stellar performance, which included 370 runs with four half-centuries, amplified his reputation as a formidable all-rounder. His cricketing prowess led the franchise to buy him back for a whopping Rs 23.75 Crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Reflecting on his philosophy, Iyer stated, 'One thing I've learned from playing IPL is to take it one game at a time. Staying present is crucial.' He also revealed his off-field pursuits, notably his passion for academics, which provide a balanced escape and aid in strategic decision-making both on and off the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Leadership
U.S. Senator Engages in Pivotal Talks with Chinese Leadership Amid Trade Tensions
Reckless Driving: Bus Driver Dismissed for Watching Cricket Match
Caste Dynamics and Leadership Choices Shape Uttar Pradesh BJP's New Presidency
Mumbai Cricket Association Boosts Support for Former Players