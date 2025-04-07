Left Menu

Honda's Leadership Shake-up: EVP Aoyama Resigns Amid Allegations

Honda Motor's Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama has resigned following allegations of inappropriate conduct during a social event. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe will take a salary cut amidst the ongoing investigation. A new management structure is expected to be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:25 IST
Honda's Leadership Shake-up: EVP Aoyama Resigns Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Honda Motor announced the resignation of Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama amid allegations of inappropriate conduct at a social gathering. While details of the allegations remain undisclosed, the situation prompted swift action from the company's top executives.

In response to the seriousness of the matter, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe will take a 20% salary reduction over the next two months. This comes after a thorough investigation led by an audit committee, which also involved external opinions.

Aoyama, a long-standing figure at Honda since 1986, submitted his resignation as the board met to decide on disciplinary actions. Known for his roles as Chief Operating Officer and head of automobile operations, Aoyama's departure comes at a critical time, with the firm promising a new management structure announcement soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025