Lockie Ferguson Applauds Punjab Kings' Leadership in IPL 2025

New Zealand and Punjab Kings bowler Lockie Ferguson lauds the leadership of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer for fostering team unity and success in IPL 2025. Ferguson highlights the synergy within the team, praising the performances of players like Arshdeep Singh and Marcus Stoinis, underlining the positive team environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson (Photo: Punjab Kings / Ishan Mahal). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand and Punjab Kings fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has praised the leadership of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. According to Ferguson, the team environment under their guidance has been instrumental in boosting team morale and confidence, significantly impacting their success on the field.

Ferguson expressed his admiration for the cohesive leadership at Punjab Kings, crediting Ponting and Iyer for their roles in welcoming and motivating the team from the onset. He emphasized the quick bonding among players, which he believes has translated into strong field performances.

The cricketer singled out the dynamic partnership between head coach Ponting and captain Iyer, whose aligned strategies and clear communication have been vital. Ferguson particularly noted Iyer's effective management of the bowling unit, while also commending the contributions of players like Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Marcus Stoinis. Despite the challenges of playing multiple leagues, Ferguson conveys his excitement in being part of the supportive environment at Punjab Kings, drawing on his experience to contribute effectively to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

