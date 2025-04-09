Tragedy Strikes as Dominican Nightclub Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives

A devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital has claimed the lives of at least 113 people, with another 155 injured. Emergency crews hurried to the scene, working relentlessly since nightfall to rescue trapped survivors from the debris strewn across the nightclub's premises.

Family members anxiously gathered near the Jet Set nightclub, desperate for information about their loved ones. Among those missing is MLB legend Pedro Martinez's family, who expressed their anguish through a heartfelt video on social media. Authorities have confirmed that the victims include well-known individuals such as a provincial governor and former baseball stars.

The collapse occurred during a concert attended by several notable personalities. As rescue efforts continue, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the tragic incident. Meanwhile, psychological support is being offered to grieving families grappling with this unforeseen calamity.

