Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Dominican Nightclub Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives

A catastrophic roof collapse at a Dominican Republic nightclub resulted in the deaths of at least 113 people. Among the deceased are prominent figures such as a singer, provincial governor, and former MLB players. Emergency crews are working tirelessly to rescue survivors as investigations into the cause continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Dominican Nightclub Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital has claimed the lives of at least 113 people, with another 155 injured. Emergency crews hurried to the scene, working relentlessly since nightfall to rescue trapped survivors from the debris strewn across the nightclub's premises.

Family members anxiously gathered near the Jet Set nightclub, desperate for information about their loved ones. Among those missing is MLB legend Pedro Martinez's family, who expressed their anguish through a heartfelt video on social media. Authorities have confirmed that the victims include well-known individuals such as a provincial governor and former baseball stars.

The collapse occurred during a concert attended by several notable personalities. As rescue efforts continue, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the tragic incident. Meanwhile, psychological support is being offered to grieving families grappling with this unforeseen calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025