FIA Faces Turmoil as Deputy President Resigns Over Governance Issues

The FIA, the governing body responsible for overseeing Formula 1 and other auto racing series, is experiencing significant internal conflict. Deputy President for Sport, Robert Reid, has resigned, criticizing the organization's governance.

Reid, who was initially elected alongside FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in 2021, expressed his dissatisfaction publicly, stating that fundamental principles such as transparency and strong governance were being neglected. His resignation reflects broader discontent with policies under Ben Sulayem, including new rules that could see drivers punished for swearing or making political statements.

British representative David Richards also voiced concerns, claiming exclusion from FIA meetings due to refusing to sign a restrictive document. The FIA has not commented on these developments, highlighting growing internal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)