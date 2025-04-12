Left Menu

Raid Uncovers IPL Betting Ring: Nine Arrested in Dramatic Operation

Nine individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on an IPL match between CSK and KKR. A raid led to the recovery of cash, smartphones, and firearms. Police are investigating potential ties to a larger betting syndicate as they intensify the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:13 IST
Raid Uncovers IPL Betting Ring: Nine Arrested in Dramatic Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals have been arrested for their involvement in illegal betting related to the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, according to police reports.

Superintendent of Police (City), Kumar Ranvijay Singh, stated that the arrests occurred after a tip-off led Civil Lines Police to raid a house near the Police Training College on Friday evening. The operation resulted in the apprehension of individuals identified as Sushil alias Surendra, Hemant Kumar, Abhinav, Kaushal Kapoor, Vipul Juaal, Manoj Arora, Dharmendra Kumar, Rohit Gupta, and Mohammad Shahzade.

Authorities recovered Rs 1.46 lakh in cash, smartphones, betting paraphernalia, and firearms including a pistol and revolver. The investigation is set to widen in an effort to track down other suspect members of the betting network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025