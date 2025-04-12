Raid Uncovers IPL Betting Ring: Nine Arrested in Dramatic Operation

Nine individuals have been arrested for their involvement in illegal betting related to the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, according to police reports.

Superintendent of Police (City), Kumar Ranvijay Singh, stated that the arrests occurred after a tip-off led Civil Lines Police to raid a house near the Police Training College on Friday evening. The operation resulted in the apprehension of individuals identified as Sushil alias Surendra, Hemant Kumar, Abhinav, Kaushal Kapoor, Vipul Juaal, Manoj Arora, Dharmendra Kumar, Rohit Gupta, and Mohammad Shahzade.

Authorities recovered Rs 1.46 lakh in cash, smartphones, betting paraphernalia, and firearms including a pistol and revolver. The investigation is set to widen in an effort to track down other suspect members of the betting network.

(With inputs from agencies.)