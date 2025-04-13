Alcaraz Triumphs in Rain-Delayed Monte Carlo Finale
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the Monte Carlo final, securing his sixth Masters 1000 title. The Spaniard, set to become world No. 2, overcame early resistance and a challenging season. Musetti, hindered by injury, struggled to keep up as Alcaraz claimed his 18th tour-level victory.
Carlos Alcaraz has claimed victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the rain-affected Monte Carlo final, securing his sixth Masters 1000 title. Despite falling behind early and facing a challenging season, Alcaraz dominated in the latter sets.
The 21-year-old Spaniard, poised to rise to No. 2 in the global rankings, expressed both joy and empathy for his opponent, stating he didn't wish to win under such circumstances as Musetti, showing signs of a right-leg injury, struggled in the decisive set.
Musetti, competing in his first Masters 1000 final, initially posed a strong challenge but ultimately could not maintain momentum against the powerful Alcaraz, who is marking his 18th tour-level victory. The event, moved ahead due to impending heavy rain, concluded in Alcaraz's favor.
