Alcaraz Triumphs in Rain-Delayed Monte Carlo Finale

Carlos Alcaraz has claimed victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the rain-affected Monte Carlo final, securing his sixth Masters 1000 title. Despite falling behind early and facing a challenging season, Alcaraz dominated in the latter sets.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, poised to rise to No. 2 in the global rankings, expressed both joy and empathy for his opponent, stating he didn't wish to win under such circumstances as Musetti, showing signs of a right-leg injury, struggled in the decisive set.

Musetti, competing in his first Masters 1000 final, initially posed a strong challenge but ultimately could not maintain momentum against the powerful Alcaraz, who is marking his 18th tour-level victory. The event, moved ahead due to impending heavy rain, concluded in Alcaraz's favor.

