Kshitij Kaul's Course-Record Blitz: A Game-Changer at Calance Open 2025
Delhi golfer Kshitij Naveed Kaul set a new course record with a 10-under 60 at the Calance Open 2025, taking the lead at 12-under 128. His remarkable performance included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him from 23rd to 1st place at the halfway stage of the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a breathtaking display of golfing prowess, Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul shattered the course record with a stunning 10-under 60 at the Calance Open 2025.
Taking the lead at 12-under 128, Kaul's performance included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him from 23rd position to the top spot at the halfway mark.
This sensational round places the 24-year-old ahead at the Qutab Golf Course, with competitors like Karandeep Kochhar and Yuvraj Sandhu closely pursuing.
