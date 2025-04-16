Left Menu

Kshitij Kaul's Course-Record Blitz: A Game-Changer at Calance Open 2025

Delhi golfer Kshitij Naveed Kaul set a new course record with a 10-under 60 at the Calance Open 2025, taking the lead at 12-under 128. His remarkable performance included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him from 23rd to 1st place at the halfway stage of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:16 IST
In a breathtaking display of golfing prowess, Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul shattered the course record with a stunning 10-under 60 at the Calance Open 2025.

Taking the lead at 12-under 128, Kaul's performance included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him from 23rd position to the top spot at the halfway mark.

This sensational round places the 24-year-old ahead at the Qutab Golf Course, with competitors like Karandeep Kochhar and Yuvraj Sandhu closely pursuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

