Kshitij Kaul's Course-Record Blitz: A Game-Changer at Calance Open 2025

In a breathtaking display of golfing prowess, Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul shattered the course record with a stunning 10-under 60 at the Calance Open 2025.

Taking the lead at 12-under 128, Kaul's performance included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him from 23rd position to the top spot at the halfway mark.

This sensational round places the 24-year-old ahead at the Qutab Golf Course, with competitors like Karandeep Kochhar and Yuvraj Sandhu closely pursuing.

