San Lorenzo Bids Farewell to Pope Francis, Honorary Fan and Lifelong Member
San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club honors Argentina-born Pope Francis, a lifelong fan and member, following his death at age 88. The club is hosting commemorative events and special matches, recognizing his significant legacy to the team and Catholic community. His connection to soccer stemmed from his Buenos Aires roots.
Argentina mourns the loss of its most famous soccer fan, Argentina-born Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88. The revered head of the Roman Catholic Church was a lifelong supporter and member of the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer club in Buenos Aires.
Fans of San Lorenzo gathered to pay their respects, lighting candles and reminiscing about the pope's unwavering support for the team, marked by his member number, 88235, which coincides with his age and time of death. The club plans to honor him with commemorative jerseys during their upcoming match against Rosario Central.
Pope Francis' deep-rooted love for soccer began in his youth, despite his health preventing him from playing. His passion for the sport and its cultural impact made him a cherished member of the San Lorenzo family, and his legacy continues to inspire many in Argentina and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
