Barcelona Aims for Another Triumph Over Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Showdown

Barcelona is set to take on Real Madrid in what promises to be a thrilling Copa del Rey final this Saturday. After clinching two resounding victories over Real earlier this season, the Catalan giants aim for a third triumph against a Real side in disarray.

The season has been bumpy for last year's Spanish and European champions, Real Madrid, who exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage following a tough defeat to Arsenal. Despite once leading LaLiga, they now trail Barcelona, who are firmly at the top.

Barcelona's impressive season has seen them remain undefeated in domestic leagues until recently. Without star striker Robert Lewandowski, the team will count on young talent Lamine Yamal and Brazilian Raphinha to bolster their powerhouse offense against a struggling Real Madrid side.

(With inputs from agencies.)