Nehal Wadhera Embraces Flexibility as Punjab Kings Eye Victory Over KKR

In anticipation of Punjab Kings' clash with Kolkata Knight Riders, Nehal Wadhera discusses his flexible batting approach honed since childhood, and praises the supportive roles of coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer. With PBKS in strong form, Wadhera emphasizes the importance of adaptability and teamwork for continued success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:34 IST
Nehal Wadhera. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Punjab Kings prepare to face the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, key batter Nehal Wadhera reflects on his adaptable batting strategy, an approach instilled since his youth. With PBKS holding fifth position after clinching five wins, they aim to strengthen their playoff prospects against a faltering KKR, who sit seventh with only three victories from eight matches.

Wadhera emphasizes his versatile role, stating, "Since my time with Mumbai, I've batted at various positions, from opener to middle-order, a preparation style nurtured from childhood. This year, my role in PBKS has seen me primarily at number five, although I remain ready for any opportunity." His flexible mindset aligns with insights shared by head coach Ricky Ponting, who highlighted Wadhera's ability against spin and the importance of readiness to adapt.

Regarding team dynamics, Nehal speaks highly of the supportive environment fostered by Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer, underscoring their impact on squad morale and unity. "Upon joining Punjab Kings, I instantly felt part of the family, thanks to the leadership and spirit instilled by both Iyer and Ponting," he stated. "Iyer's strategic acumen and Ponting's motivational guidance have created a positive team atmosphere."

(With inputs from agencies.)

