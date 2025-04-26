Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Iyer's Form in Spotlight Amidst Tough Clash

As Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, attention turns to skipper Shreyas Iyer's inconsistent form. Despite being PBKS's top run-scorer, recent matches suggest a troubling dip in performance.

PBKS holds fifth position in the standings with five victories, but Iyer's fluctuating scores raise concerns. He began the season strongly but has struggled recently, managing only one significant score above 20 in six innings. His away-game prowess starkly contrasts with his home-game struggles.

While averaging 119 in away matches, his home performance at Mullanpur remains a challenge, scoring merely 25 runs over four innings. This inconsistency could impact PBKS's game strategy against a KKR side hungry for redemption, languishing in seventh place with only three wins.

