Punjab Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Iyer's Form in Spotlight Amidst Tough Clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in a crucial IPL encounter. PBKS sits fifth with 10 points despite Shreyas Iyer's recent form slump. While Iyer shines away, his home performance falters, raising questions on his impact during this match. KKR struggles in seventh place.

Shreyas Iyer (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
As Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, attention turns to skipper Shreyas Iyer's inconsistent form. Despite being PBKS's top run-scorer, recent matches suggest a troubling dip in performance.

PBKS holds fifth position in the standings with five victories, but Iyer's fluctuating scores raise concerns. He began the season strongly but has struggled recently, managing only one significant score above 20 in six innings. His away-game prowess starkly contrasts with his home-game struggles.

While averaging 119 in away matches, his home performance at Mullanpur remains a challenge, scoring merely 25 runs over four innings. This inconsistency could impact PBKS's game strategy against a KKR side hungry for redemption, languishing in seventh place with only three wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

